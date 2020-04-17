Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 746 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.95.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.15. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

