Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1,313.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.