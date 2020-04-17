Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $37.98 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 966,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 3.3% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $176.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.