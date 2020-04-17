Capital Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Citigroup cut their target price on AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

Shares of T stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

