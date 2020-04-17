Alpha Windward LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,201.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,313.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 46.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

