Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.6% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,201.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,313.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $864.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,267.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

