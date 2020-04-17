Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is CFO4Life Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in Visa by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $162.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.31. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $342.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

