Ballast Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after acquiring an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,283 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

