Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 59 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $321.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.41 and a 200-day moving average of $299.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

