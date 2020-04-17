City Holding Co. Has $1.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 339.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 263,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,455,000 after buying an additional 9,537 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $150.22 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $117.87 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.52 and a 200-day moving average of $189.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

