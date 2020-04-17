Corbenic Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 276.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,574 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.08. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.