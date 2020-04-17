Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Corbenic Partners LLC

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

NYSE XOM opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18. The company has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

