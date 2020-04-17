Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $41,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its position in American Tower by 3.2% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 47.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 21.6% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 258,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,202,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $251.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.55. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The stock has a market cap of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 1,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.71, for a total value of $264,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

