Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $43,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.59. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $56.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

