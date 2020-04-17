F3Logic LLC Sells 861 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is systematic risk?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp
Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp
Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group Inc
Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Trims Stock Position in Altria Group Inc
F3Logic LLC Sells 861 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
F3Logic LLC Sells 861 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF
F3Logic LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co
F3Logic LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.
PepsiCo, Inc. Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc
Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report