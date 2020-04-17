F3Logic LLC Sells 861 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

F3Logic LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $77.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2301 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.