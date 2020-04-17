F3Logic LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

F3Logic LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 87.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,419 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,474,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after buying an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $221,689,000 after buying an additional 568,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,349,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total value of $2,010,493.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $261.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.04. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 96.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

