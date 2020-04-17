PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 55.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 47,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $135.64 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.43. The company has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.