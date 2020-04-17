Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Mastercard from $264.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.68.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total value of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at $36,178,686,846.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.