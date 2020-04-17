Donaldson Capital Management LLC Has $458,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 270.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 226 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,563,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $29,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock worth $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $157.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 145.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

