Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $636,000 Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,278,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,086,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,504 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,341,129 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,152,345,000 after purchasing an additional 833,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $2,775,411,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.16.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.66 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

