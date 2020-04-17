Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 80,156 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $13,187,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

