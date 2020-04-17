Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Capital Financial Planning LLC

Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after purchasing an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,946,698,000 after purchasing an additional 179,597 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,653,122,000 after purchasing an additional 399,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,617,552 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,226,761,000 after purchasing an additional 136,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $199.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.20. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

