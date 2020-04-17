Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.0% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,263.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,205.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.03. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,574.90.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.