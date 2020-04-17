Capital Financial Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 271 Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 271 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,832,921 shares of company stock valued at $120,023,345. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,263.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,205.08 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $867.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

