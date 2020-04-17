Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 4,524 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.46. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.