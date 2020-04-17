Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day moving average is $221.20. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

