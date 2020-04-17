Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 523 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 104,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,493,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 276,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Home Depot by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $199.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.20. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

