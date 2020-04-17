Capital Financial Planning LLC Has $640,000 Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $240.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.16.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

