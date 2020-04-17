First National Corp MA ADV Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after buying an additional 4,744,160 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after buying an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,307 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.13.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.