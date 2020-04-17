Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,257.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $864.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,313.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,482.74.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

