Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Raised by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,862,000 after buying an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

DUK opened at $87.59 on Friday. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.