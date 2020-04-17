First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,508 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $30.16 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.02.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

