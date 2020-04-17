Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 350,000 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

