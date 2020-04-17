Corbenic Partners LLC Invests $1.81 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 46,022 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.50 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $176.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

