City Holding Co. Acquires 2,885 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 259,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $1,971,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $307,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

YUM opened at $80.11 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.