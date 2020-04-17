Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $88.58 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 983,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $88,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $87.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,324 shares of company stock worth $11,443,088 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

