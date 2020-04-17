Atlas Brown Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,838 shares of company stock valued at $17,329,246. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.95.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $176.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.