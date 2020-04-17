CFO4Life Group LLC Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $194,314,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

NYSE DIS opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.22. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $186.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

