CFO4Life Group LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

