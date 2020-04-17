Avondale Wealth Management Buys Shares of 1,371 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $46.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.48.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18. The stock has a market cap of $179.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

