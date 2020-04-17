Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,223 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 2.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of DIS opened at $102.02 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

