Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 19,800 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,092 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.5% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $78,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $132.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $365.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $132.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,205 shares of company stock valued at $27,550,840. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.58.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

