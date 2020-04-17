Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,137,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $42.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $54.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

