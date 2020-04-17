Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $60.48 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,050 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $60,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total transaction of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reduced their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE opened at $342.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $160.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.62 and a 200-day moving average of $317.82.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

