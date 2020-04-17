Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 6,000 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $50,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after purchasing an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $811,074,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Several brokerages have commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.