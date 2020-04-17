Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 11,200 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $57,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Chevron by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TheStreet cut Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

NYSE:CVX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08. The stock has a market cap of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

