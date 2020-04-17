Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 49.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $51,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $605,865,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 298,656 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,388,000 after buying an additional 239,377 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

Shares of GS opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.08.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

