Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 210,200 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 892,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 210,200 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $52,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $4,290,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,720,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 539,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $40,081,000 after buying an additional 40,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,546,047 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,531,000 after buying an additional 209,283 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.11.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

