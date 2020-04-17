F3Logic LLC Acquires 206 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

In other news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.01 billion, a PE ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

