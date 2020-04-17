Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Biogen accounts for 1.2% of Empowered Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB opened at $338.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $305.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.36. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.40.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.